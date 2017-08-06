Batista in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Music Video, Mick Foley on Backlash to Joey Ryan’s ‘Test of Strength’, Sting on Jerry Jones HOF Induction

Mick Foley on the Backlash to Joey Ryan’s ‘Test of Strength’ As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley made an appearance at last night’s Over The Top Wrestling event, and attempted to use Mr. Socko on Joey Ryan. Ryan blocked it with his “test of strength” move, which drew the ire of Jim Cornette, who is not a fan of Ryan or the test of strength move. Foley took to Facebook and posted the following response to the appearance: “So last night in Dublin, there was an incident involving a case of mistaken identity, and a leapfrog that turned an innocent attempt at a mandible claw into something far, FAR more sinister! I know Joey Ryan’s #DickFlip has divided the wrestling Community in a way we previously thought only John Cena or Roman Reigns could! It has become the #IWC equivalent of the Trump/Hillary election – ending friendships, even turning brother against brother…brother! Son against Daddy…daddy! It’s quite possible Jim Cornette will never speak to me again after seeing this photo – a solid 28 year friendship over in a matter of seconds! So why, you may ask, would I participate in such a potentially divisive penile palming? The answer is simple – look at the smiles. JUST LOOK AT THE SMILES! There is a smile, literally on EVERY face! In the end, isn’t that what it’s all about? If applying the mandible claw to Joey Ryan’s genitalia last night was wrong…I don’t want to be right! Please let me know how YOU feel about this gripping problem!

The #MickFoleyMemorabiliaAuction begins tomorrow at http://rainn.org with 100% of profits going to #RAINN” Sting on Jerry Jones Induction Sting Tweeted the following, congratulating Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on his pro football Hall of Fame induction last night: I meant to post this earlier, but I want to congratulate Mr. Jerry Jones on his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/7yQzFgdbCC — Sting (@Sting) August 6, 2017 Batista in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Music Video A new music video, titled “Guardians’ Inferno”, will be included in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 DVD release, which comes out on August 8th via digital download, and Blu-ray and DVD on August 22nd. You can check out the video below: