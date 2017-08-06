WWE Smackdown Live Star Debuts New Entrance Music, Kurt Angle on Four Years Sober, Brandi Rhodes on Her Dusty Rhodes Ring Gear Tribute

WWE Smackdown Live Star Debuts New Entrance Music
WWE Star Baron Corbin debuted new entrance music at tonight’s WWE Smackdown live event in Ottawa, and you can check out a sample of the music on WWE’s Snapchat.
Brandi Rhodes on Her Dusty Rhodes Ring Gear Tribute
As noted, Brandi Rhodes made her Ring of Honor debut on July 29th, and her ring gear paid tribute to her late father-in-law Dusty Rhodes. In a new blog posted over at BeingBrandiRunnels.com, Rhodes had the following to say on her tribute gear:
Kurt Angle on Four Years Sober
WWE Raw GM Kurt Angle is celebrating 4 years of sobriety as he posted the following on social media:
