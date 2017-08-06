WWE Smackdown Live Star Debuts New Entrance Music, Kurt Angle on Four Years Sober, Brandi Rhodes on Her Dusty Rhodes Ring Gear Tribute

WWE Smackdown Live Star Debuts New Entrance Music WWE Star Baron Corbin debuted new entrance music at tonight’s WWE Smackdown live event in Ottawa, and you can check out a sample of the music on WWE’s Snapchat. Brandi Rhodes on Her Dusty Rhodes Ring Gear Tribute As noted, Brandi Rhodes made her Ring of Honor debut on July 29th, and her ring gear paid tribute to her late father-in-law Dusty Rhodes. In a new blog posted over at BeingBrandiRunnels.com, Rhodes had the following to say on her tribute gear: “I have never ever received so much positive energy towards anything I’ve ever worn in my entire life,” Rhodes wrote. “Fashion is a passion of mine, for sure. But the dots make people feel good. They make people remember. They start conversations and encourage fans to tell me their favorite Dusty stories and moments. It’s really surreal and it helps people come together and enjoy themselves that much more.” “Just because I’m black, doesn’t make me in polka dots a Sapphire reference,” she wrote. “She was amazing and I enjoyed her and Dusty immensely. But Cody and I are never trying to be this. Cody is Dusty’s son and I never had the pleasure of meeting sweet Sapphire. I would consider it disrespectful to her family to try and “represent” her. That’s their right and their lineage, certainly not mine.” Kurt Angle on Four Years Sober WWE Raw GM Kurt Angle is celebrating 4 years of sobriety as he posted the following on social media: Yesterday was my 4th year anniversary of remaining sober. I’m very humbled by my progress and support. Had to post this, because there’s very little humor in recovery. So I’m going to enjoy this. Hope you all do too! “Here’s to 4 years bitches!!!!” #stayingsober #doingitformyfamily #itstrue A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Aug 6, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT