Finn Balor & Baron Corbin Trade Jabs On Twitter

Finn Balor and Baron Corbin had the following contentious exchange on Twitter last night:

Oh Nooooooooo!

It’s Sunday… but I forgot to do my ab crunches — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 6, 2017

You’re a 162 lbs your abs don’t have a choice but to show — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 7, 2017

Maybe you could give me a few of your extra lbs you are hiding under your t-shirt ? — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 7, 2017

I would gladly, but your tiny body could not support it. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 7, 2017

Trailer For WWE Studio’s Birth Of The Dragon

WWE has released the following trailer on-line for their new film Birth Of The Dragon:

Jim Ross Appearing On Pre-SummerSlam Taz Show

The Taz Show announced this morning that on Friday August 18th they will do a special pre-Summerslam show with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross in studio.

Ross will be promoting his live show that night at the Gotham Comedy Club.

To listen to the Taz Show, visit www.TazShow.com.