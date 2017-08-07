Finn Balor & Baron Corbin Trade Jabs On Twitter
Finn Balor and Baron Corbin had the following contentious exchange on Twitter last night:
Trailer For WWE Studio’s Birth Of The Dragon
WWE has released the following trailer on-line for their new film Birth Of The Dragon:
Jim Ross Appearing On Pre-SummerSlam Taz Show
The Taz Show announced this morning that on Friday August 18th they will do a special pre-Summerslam show with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross in studio.
Ross will be promoting his live show that night at the Gotham Comedy Club.
