Rusev’s WWE Entrance Video

WWE has released Rusev’s entrance video on-line.

You can view it in the embedded video player below:

Complete Listing Of All SummerSlam Weekend Events

PWInsider.com has released the following comprehensive list of events happening during SummerSlam weekend:

Wednesday 8/16 – Becky Lynch signing WWE graphic novel at Barnes & Noble on Warren Street in Manhattan at 6 PM. Wednesday 8/16 – Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast is live, for the first time in full at 8pm at Highline Ballroom in New York City. Sam will be talking Summerslam week, history, and more. Dan Soder will be there, along with other surprise guests, and audience interaction. For tickets, click here. Friday 8/18 – 7 AM – Taz Show Live with Jim Ross as in studio guest. Listen at www.TazShow.com. Friday 8/18 – Dolph Ziggler signing at Crickett Wireless in Brooklyn, NY at 12 PM. Friday 8/18 – WWE Meet & Greets at Barclays Center. 1 PM – AJ Styles & Dean Ambrose. 3:30 PM – Alexa Bliss, Naomi & Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura. 6:30 PM -Triple H & Stephanie Mcmahon Friday 8/18 – Jim Ross Live at the Gotham Comedy Club with special guest Paul Heyman. For tickets, visit www.JRsBarBQ.com Friday 8/18 – House of Glory at Club Amazura in Jamaica, Queens with Stephan Bonner vs. Matt Riddle, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart appearing, HOG champion Anthony Gangone vs. The Amazing Red, HOG Tag Team champions NYWK vs. The Super Savages, Sonya Strong vs. Violette in a Women’s Street Fight, Evander James vs. Brian XL and more. For tickets, click here. Saturday 8/19 – WWE Meet & Greets at Barclays Center. 10 AM – Sasha Banks & the Hardy Boys. 12:30 PM – Finn Balor & Kurt Angle. 3 PM – Roman Reigns & The New Day. Saturday 8/19 – 12:30 PM – Something To Wrestle With Live at Gramercy Theater with Bruce Prichard & Conrad Thompson. Saturday 8/19 – 3:30 PM – Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart signing at Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. For details, visit this link. Saturday 8/19 – WWE NXT Takeover III: Brooklyn Sunday 8/20 – 2:30 PM to 5 PM Meet King Kong Bundy & Tito Santana at McMahons Public House 39 5th Ave. Brooklyn, NY. For details, click here. Sunday 8/20 – WWE Summerslam at the Barclays Center. Monday 8/21 – WWE Raw at the Barclays Center Tuesday 8/22 – WWE Smackdown Live at the Barclays Center.

This Week On Capitol Wrestling

Capitol Wrestling has released the following preview for their latest episode that drop later tonight: