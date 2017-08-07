News on Jim Ross’ Future Calling NJPW on AXS TV On the most recent edition of the “Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast”, special guest and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross addressed his current status calling New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV. Ross noted that his contract with AXS TV expires in January 2018, and that as of now he has no idea whether or not WWE will allow him to continue working for AXS. JR added that WWE has no problem with him doing his podcast, and the company will be helping him promote his new book this fall. Ross noted he is currently under contract to both WWE and AXS TV, and that his WWE deal is for 40 dates per year. Ross said he has already done 6 of those dates for the Mae Young Classic, and while he is in New York City for his one man show during WWE SummerSlam weekend, he will be working some WWE dates during the PPV week as well. Cody vs Christopher Daniels on ROH TV Tonight Tonight at 7pm EST, The FITE App will be airing the latest episode of ROH TV, and below is a preview for the show, along with two video previews for the big Cody vs Daniels 2 out of 3 Falls Match. You can download The FITE App free from The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link. THE RING OF HONOR WORLD TITLE IS HELD BY A FREE AGENT

AND THE FORMER CHAMPION IS COMING APART AT THE SEAMS

THE RE-MATCH! CODY…DANIELS…TWO OUT OF THREE FALLS!

THIS WEEK ON RING OF HONOR WRESTLING!