This third of four segments is an favorite of the show called “Reality Checks.” Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg toss out statements to each other and declare if they are reality or not. Here’s some excerpts from two of the four topics:

Josh Isenberg on possible Ambrose and Rollins reunion as The Shield:

I would love to see these two [Rollins and Ambrose] back together for a brief period. But this time wouldn’t it make sense for Dean Ambrose to get his ultimate revenge and turn his back on Seth Rollins? Push these guys as two of the top faces back together, maybe tease a little Roman Reigns. When the Shield broke up they were extremely hot. It was time for one of the guys to take a big step forward and it ended up being Seth Rollins followed by mixed reaction for Roman Reigns months later. If you have these two with a chance to be tag champs, fans behind them, tease Shield gear, go full out with this and it will make Ambrose heel turn that much more. Isn’t that we need, Justin? A Dean Ambrose heel turn. Too many faces ahead of him on RAW.

Justin LaBar on people wanting Jason Jordan to fail because they don’t like the storyline:

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not looking for Chad Gable to fail. I don’t get all of the sudden people not behind the storyline son of Angle, that they want Jason Jordan to fail out of spite for the storyline and Gable to blow through the roof. I don’t think there has to be a Marty Jannetty in this situation. You have more to bet on with Jason Jordan. They are giving him this rub no matter how it resolves with Angle. He’s also got the size and size does matter in this visual business. I don’t think either is doomed to fail but don’t understand the heavy bandwagon for Gable out of spite. He’s smaller but smaller guys have succeeded and he’s a good wrestler. I don’t think I’m ready to say he’s the guy who will prove WWE wrong that they picked the wrong guy in the American Alpha break up. Who knows, maybe Chad Gable gets revealed as Kurt’s other son next Father’s Day.