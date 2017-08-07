Source: PWInsider.com

As noted, GFW has announced additional TV tapings this month, taking place 8/17-8/22, and therefore the originally planned September tapings have been dropped, reports PWInsider.com. The 8/17 edition of Impact will be the live Destination X special.

As for this year’s Bound for Glory PPV, the current plan is to hold the event on November 5th in Orlando at Universal Studios.

Eli Drake cut a promo during the Staten Island live event over the weekend, and during the promo he took a shot at Alberto El Patron, questioning why any promotion would want El Patron to be the face of their company. No word at this time as to whether or not Drake was told ahead of time to make the comment, but he went on to poll the crowd asking them if he should be the face of the company, and to respond with “yeah.”

There has been talk of bringing Lockdown back in GFW as a full fledged PPV. Back in 2015, the event was moved from a PPV to themed episode of Impact.