WWE Pays Tribute to Pat Patterson

WWE paid tribute to Hall of Famer Pat Patterson at the live event in Montreal over the weekend. As noted, Kevin Owens made the save at one point during Sami Zayn vs Jinder Mahal to assist Zayn and Patterson, who was ringside for the bout:

Bellas Reveal New Clothing Line

The Bella Twins have Tweeted the following, revealing more of their new Birdiebee clothing line:

John Cena Returns to the ‘Today’ Show

WWE star John Cena returned as “Today” Show co-host this morning, as seen below:

