WWE Nixing SummerSlam Blu-ray, Watch Brock Lesnar vs Kurt Angle at SummerSlam (Video), Tyler Bate Reacts to Takayama Injury

WWE Nixing SummerSlam Blu-ray

According to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, WWE has confirmed there will be no Blu-ray version of the 2017 SummerSlam PPV, due to declining interest in Blu-ray. The DVD of the PPV will be released on September 19th in the U.S.

Tyler Bate Reacts to Takayama Injury

As noted, Japanese pro wrestling legend Yoshihiro Takayama recently suffered an injury during a match which resulted in Takayama being paralyzed from the neck down. WWE UK star Tyler Bate Tweeted the following after news broke of the injury:

Upsetting to here the news about one of my puroresu heroes Yoshihiro Takayama. Thoughts are with him pic.twitter.com/Y8SHGKXG5x — Tyler Bate (@Tyler_Bate) August 7, 2017

Watch Brock Lesnar vs Kurt Angle at SummerSlam

Mr. McMahon gets involved when WWE Champion Kurt Angle defends his title against The Beast in the following video from WWE SummerSlam 2003: