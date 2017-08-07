Ryback Wins Gold in Australia (Photo), MLW Launches OTT Service, Update on Eddie Kingston’s GFW Status, Xplosion

Update on Eddie Kingston’s GFW Status
According to PWInsider.com, despite not appearing on GFW Impact since April, when DCC broke up, Eddie Kingston remains with Global Force Wrestling.
MLW Launches OTT Service
The following press release has been issued:
Xplosion Matches
GFW has released the following U.S. Xplosion matches, featuring Shera vs QT Marshall and Joe Coleman vs KM (with Sienna):
Ryback Wins Gold in Australia
As seen below, former WWE star Ryback appeared at the “Rock ‘N’ Roll Wrestling” events in Australia over the weekend. At the Saturday night event, Ryback defeated “Swagzilla” Sean Kustom to win the Rock and Roll Heavyweight Championship:
