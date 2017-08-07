Ryback Wins Gold in Australia (Photo), MLW Launches OTT Service, Update on Eddie Kingston’s GFW Status, Xplosion

According to PWInsider.com, despite not appearing on GFW Impact since April, when DCC broke up, Eddie Kingston remains with Global Force Wrestling.

MLW LAUNCHES MLW.TV OTT SERVICE; MLW ONE-SHOT TO BE AVAILABLE ON DEMAND WORLDWIDE

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) announced today the launch of its new digital service, MLW.tv, a partnership with Pivotshare.

MLW.tv is an OTT on demand video streaming service featuring the ability to rent, purchase or subscribe to content from MLW. The next event MLW will offer on MLW.tv is the highly anticipated MLW: One-Shot event.

Headlined by Ricochet vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland, MLW: One-Shot will be available to watch within 72 hours of the event occurring on October 5th. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv.

“Being able to reach a larger audience on a global level and bring them MLW programming starting with MLW: One-Shot is a game-changer for us. To partner with a leading technology provider in Pivotshare gives our fans an unparalleled level of quality in their viewing experience,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

Powered by the Pivotshare platform, viewers will have the flexibility to watch unlimited MLW content anytime, anywhere from any supported device.

Pivotshare specializes in the broadcasting, distribution and monetization of live and on-demand digital video content to Internet-enabled devices.

ABOUT MLW:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.

