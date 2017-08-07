WWE has released the following video featuring Mike Rome at the Air Canada Centre for tonight’s Raw in Toronto.

During the video, Rome reveals Bayley has a separated shoulder after undergoing evaluation today, and she will not be competing at SummerSlam. Rome added Bayley will on Raw tonight, however, to address her future.

Rome adds there will be two Triple Threat matches taking place on Raw tonight, with the winners facing each other on Raw next week to determine who will face Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam: