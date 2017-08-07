Seth Rollins on Recently Asking Dean Ambrose for Advice, ROH Star to Throw Out First Pitch, Bruno Sammartino Statue Unveiled (Video)

ROH Star to Throw Out First Pitch at MLB Game
Jay Lethal will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch this Wednesday, August 9, at the Tampa Bay Ray’s game vs the Boston Red Sox.
Seth Rollins Recently Asking Dean Ambrose for Advice
WWE star Seth Rollins recently spoke with USA Today’s “For The Win” section to promote his new WWE Studios movie Armed Response. During the interview, Rollins noted that he reached out to Dean Ambrose for advice on shooting a movie, as Ambrose had previously starred in WWE Studios’ 12 Rounds 3: Lockdown. Rollins had the following to say on Ambrose:
Bruno Sammartino Statue Unveiled
As seen in the video below, a statue for WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino was unveiled this weekend in his hometown of Pizzoferrato, Italy:
