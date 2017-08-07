WWE Returning to Indiana

WWE will return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, on Monday, October 9th for a Raw taping. Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday.

The Great Khali Gets Media Coverage

As seen below, The Great Khali was the subject of mainstream media coverage in India after Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian national cricket team, posted the photo below meeting Khali over the weekend.

It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy! pic.twitter.com/FoUhHMWFcX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 6, 2017

Xavier Woods Offers Another Look at WWE Tap Mania

As noted, WWE Tap Mania was released on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and on the Google Play store for Android for free with in-app purchases available on July 20. The game features a broad roster of past and present WWE Superstars who face off alongside players to dominate leaderboards during live in-game events including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

Below are two exclusive videos featuring New Day’s Xavier Woods hyping the game: