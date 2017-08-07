Breaking News: WWE Star Injured, SummerSlam Match in Question

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, The Revival’s Scott Dawson suffered a biceps injury, and he could require surgery.

The report adds the injury was sustained to the right bicep, and should Dawson require surgery, his WWE SummerSlam match against The Hardys could be scrapped.

It’s unknown exactly when the injury occurred, but Dawson was spotted with his arm heavily taped at WWE live events this past weekend. A biceps tear can sideline a talent anywhere from 3 weeks to 6 months depending on the severity of the injury and whether or not surgery is required.

The injury to Dawson comes just after his partner, Dash Wilder, returned from a jaw injury.

