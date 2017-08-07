Eric Bischoff Discusses The ‘Creative Discipline’ WWE Needs In Order To Keep The Brand Split Interesting

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling had a special release this past Friday! A brand new episode will be released this Wednesday. You can find a portion of Eric’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On how to make the brand split more interesting for fans: EB: They tried the brand split once before and it didn’t really work. In my opinion some of those same reasons for why it didn’t work the first time are applicable now. One, it takes time and it takes creative discipline. By creative discipline I mean you have to come up with those ideas that replicate or give the audience the sense that it really matters. If Eric Bischoff is a wrestler and he’s on RAW it should really matter that he is on RAW. Eric Bischoff should fight for the opportunity to be on that show. It should be the most important thing to a wrestler to be on RAW. Conversely for Smackdown you have to do the same. You have to sit down with you team and try to think about all of the different things you can do to create stakes, build story and give the audience the sense that it really matters to the talent which brand they are apart of. So that when something happens that you need to create and there is a talent actually jumping from one organization to the other, it should matter. It really should matter. It should not be a matter of, “Oh, ok, I am going to watch him on Monday and maybe Tuesday.” “Oh, he’s wrestling in front of red ring ropes and now he’s wrestling in front of blue ring ropes.” That’s about the extent of it right now and that’s where I think the answer lies. It’s not something you can achieve in six months or a year. It’s long term creative discipline. Eric has officially launched his IRW Network premium channel for only $3.99/month! Over the next few weeks more premium channels will be rolled out on IRW. If you’d like subscribe to Eric’s IRW channel and get access to the BoW Overrun as well as more exclusive Bischoff content click HERE. This week’s BoW Overrun features Eric answering more the twenty questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling Mailbag. Eric Bischoff On Latest Brock To UFC Report, Brock’s Drawing Power, UFC’s Issue Creating New Stars, More On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick discuss a few of the pro wrestling news headlines from the past week. Including: The release of Eric and Jason Hervey’s mini-documentary Dope Man on A&E

