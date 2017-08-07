Joey Ryan on Claims That He’s ‘Killing the Business’

As noted over the weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was the latest to fall victim to Joey Ryan’s ‘test of strength,’ and it once again drew criticism from fans, as well as Jim Cornette.

Ryan took to Twitter and had the following to say on how his comedic wrestling style is “killing the business”:

How long do I need to kill the business for before it dies? Or even shows any damage? Because wrestling is in a fantastic upswing right now. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) August 7, 2017

Kurt Angle WWE Network Collection Intro Video

WWE has released the following video, which is the intro of the “Kurt Angle: It’s True, It’s True” collection, exclusively on WWE Network:

Okada vs Ishii From 2016 G1 Climax

NJPW has released the following video of Kazuchika Okada vs Tomohiro Ishii from last year’s G1 Climax tournament: