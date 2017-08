According to PWInsider.com, Paul Heyman will be appearing on a MizTV segment on WWE Raw tonight in Toronto.

As noted, two Triple Threat matches will take place on Raw tonight to determine the new #1 contender to Alexa Bliss at WWE SummerSlam, after WWE announced Bayley will be unable to compete due to injury.

The two Triple Threats will be Nia Jax vs. Mickie James vs. Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox vs. Emma vs. Sasha Banks.