WWE RAW Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE Raw Results August 7th, 2017

In Ring Segment: Miz TV Miz tells the crowd he isn't in the mood. Raw will not start until MIz gets what he wants. Miz wants Kurt Angle's illegitimate son Jason Jordan to come to the ring right now. Jordan needs to get to the ring now. Miz is tired of being blindsided on his own show. Miz is going to finish what Jordan started last week. Kurt Angle's music hits and Angle comes out on the stage. Angle tells Miz that Jordan will not be on Miz TV because he has a match later tonight against Curtis Axel. Angle says he has an even better guest for Miz TV. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman walk out. As Lesnar gets in the ring. Maryse literally jumps out of the ring. Bo Dallas and Axel stand in front of Miz. Heyman tries to talk but Miz puts his hand up and tells Heyman to shut up. Heyman tosses his mic across the ring. Miz says Lesnar is guaranteed to lose at SummerSlam. Miz says it's really just a matter of who is going to beat him for the belt. Miz blames Heyman for putting Lesnar in that position. Miz reminds Heyman that he said that if Lesnar loses they will both leave the WWE. Miz says if he had to put his money on anyone he would put it on any of the other three people in the SummerSlam triple threat match. Heyman says that after being put in place by the Miz, Heyman takes a moment to introduce himself to the crowd. Heyman asks Miz if he and his wife ever role play. Heyman is all about role play. Heyman tells Miz he is Roman Reigns, Bo Dallas is Samoa Joe, and Axel is Braun Strowman. Lesnar unleashes Lesnar. Lesnar clotheslines Dallas and Axel. Miz eats a German suplex. German suplex for Dallas and Axel. Lesnar F5s, Dallas, Axel, and Miz. Take a seat, @WWEUniverse…@BrockLesnar and @HeymanHustle have a special #SummerSlam preview for you! #RAW @mikethemiz @TheBoDallas pic.twitter.com/G5jlp1d8pd — WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2017