WWE Confirms Scott Dawson Is Injured, Surgery Likely Required

As we noted earlier today, The Revival’s Scott Dawson suffered a biceps injury and will likely need surgery.
WWE.com has confirmed that the Raw tag team star did indeed suffer a biceps tendon tear while competing at the WWE live event in Canada over the weekend.
The injury occurred during a tag team match pitting Dawson and Dash Wilder against Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus.
It is unknown at this time when Dawson will be able to return to the ring.
