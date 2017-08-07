WWE Confirms Scott Dawson Is Injured, Surgery Likely Required

Nick Paglino

As we noted earlier today, The Revival’s Scott Dawson suffered a biceps injury and will likely need surgery.

WWE.com has confirmed that the Raw tag team star did indeed suffer a biceps tendon tear while competing at the WWE live event in Canada over the weekend.

The injury occurred during a tag team match pitting Dawson and Dash Wilder against Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus.

“[Dawson’s] injury is consistent with a ruptured right distal biceps tendon,” WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. “He will be seen for a surgical consult early this week with the treatment most likely requiring surgical repair.”

It is unknown at this time when Dawson will be able to return to the ring.

