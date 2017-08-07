‘Awoken’ Hardyz Teased for Raw, ECW Footage and More Added to WWE Network, WWE Returning to Michigan

WWE Returning to Michigan
WWE will return to the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan for SmackDown Live! on Tuesday, October 10th. The show will take place after the Smackdown WWE Hell In A Cell PPV on October 8th in Detroit. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.
‘Awoken’ Hardyz Teased for Raw
After Matt Hardy revealed that the Hardy Boyz is now “awoken,” WWE’s UK account is teasing that this angle will be further developed on Raw.
ECW Footage Added to WWE Network
WWE has added nearly 200 episodes of footage on the Network, including ECW, WCCW, and WWE Old School.
