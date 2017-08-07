Dash Wilder Comments on Scott Dawson’s Injury, Hulk Hogan Hypes Upcoming Signing (Video), Former WWE Star Coaching UFC Fighter

Former WWE Star Coaching UFC Fighter

According to PWInsider.com, former WWE star Stevie Richards will be heading to UFC Fighter Colby “Chaos” Covington’s camp to become Chaos’ new strength and conditioning coach.

Dash Wilder Comments on Scott Dawson’s Injury

As noted, The Revival’s Scott Dawson has suffered a torn biceps tendon and, and WWE’s Doctor Chris Amann stated Dawson “will be seen for a surgical consult early this week with the treatment most likely requiring surgical repair.”

Dawson’s tag team partner Dash Wilder, who recently returned from injury himself, remained optimistic about the tag team’s future as he Tweeted the following:

One arm. Broken jaw. Doesn’t matter. We’re still the best tag team walking the planet. You can delay us, but you can’t stop us. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) August 7, 2017

Hulk Hogan Hypes Upcoming Signing

Below is video footage of Hulk Hogan promoting an upcoming signing in White Plains, New York at the Westchester County Center on August 19: