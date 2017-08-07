Braun Strowman On Tonight’s Raw Main Event, X-Pac, DDP & Scott Hall Talk Kliq’s Lasting Impact (Video), Elias Samson on WWE Main Event

Elias Samson on WWE Main Event
Prior to tonight’s WWE Raw in Toronto, the following matches were taped for this week’s WWE Main Event:
-Apollo Crews vs Curt Hawkins
-Elias Samson vs Kalisto
Braun Strowman On Tonight’s Raw Main Event
Braun Strowman Tweeted the following on tonight’s Last Man Standing Match on WWE Raw:
X-Pac, DDP & Scott Hall Talk Kliq’s Lasting Impact
Below is a preview for tonight’s new episode of “Table for 3”, featuring Sean Waltman, DDP and Scott Hall discussing The Kliq:
