Braun Strowman On Tonight’s Raw Main Event, X-Pac, DDP & Scott Hall Talk Kliq’s Lasting Impact (Video), Elias Samson on WWE Main Event

Nick Paglino
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Elias Samson on WWE Main Event

Prior to tonight’s WWE Raw in Toronto, the following matches were taped for this week’s WWE Main Event:

-Apollo Crews vs Curt Hawkins

-Elias Samson vs Kalisto

Braun Strowman On Tonight’s Raw Main Event

Braun Strowman Tweeted the following on tonight’s Last Man Standing Match on WWE Raw:

X-Pac, DDP & Scott Hall Talk Kliq’s Lasting Impact

Below is a preview for tonight’s new episode of “Table for 3”, featuring Sean Waltman, DDP and Scott Hall discussing The Kliq:

Apollo CrewsBraun Strowmancurt hawkinsddpkalistoscott hallsean waltmanvideoWWEwwe main event
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"