John Cena Advertised to Face Top Raw Star For the First Time at Labor Day Raw
WWE is advertising John Cena vs Samoa Joe, for the first time ever, for the WWE Raw taping on September 4th in Omaha, Nebraska. Also being advertised for the show is Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman in an “Omaha Street Fight”. As noted, Cena is expected to be joining the Raw brand full time following WWE SummerSlam.
It’s worth noting the possibility of one or both of the above matches being dark match main events of the night.
Cena on American Grit Winner
As seen on the Season Two finale of “American Grit” last night, New Jersey native Gigi Austin won the competition and the $250,000. John Cena Tweeted the following:
Nakamura vs Mahal Promo Video
Below is a promo video for Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam:
Thanks to WZ reader Matt Payne for contributing to this article.
