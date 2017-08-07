John Cena Advertised to Face Top Raw Star For the First Time at Labor Day Raw

WWE is advertising John Cena vs Samoa Joe, for the first time ever, for the WWE Raw taping on September 4th in Omaha, Nebraska. Also being advertised for the show is Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman in an “Omaha Street Fight”. As noted, Cena is expected to be joining the Raw brand full time following WWE SummerSlam.

It’s worth noting the possibility of one or both of the above matches being dark match main events of the night.

Cena on American Grit Winner

As seen on the Season Two finale of “American Grit” last night, New Jersey native Gigi Austin won the competition and the $250,000. John Cena Tweeted the following:

Congrats @gigiizagangstuh and THANK YOU to the entire cadre and cast of this season of @AmericanGritFOX. #FindYourGrit pic.twitter.com/22nyrGYYab — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 7, 2017

Nakamura vs Mahal Promo Video

Below is a promo video for Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam:

Thanks to WZ reader Matt Payne for contributing to this article.