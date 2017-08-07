Identity of Jason Jordan’s WWE Raw Opponent

As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Jason Jordan defeated enhancement talent Jean-Pierre Goulet, billed from Quebec City. The wrestler playing Goulet is Israeli talent Tomer Shalom, who has worked the Canadian independent scene for several years now.

McIntyre and Roode Face Off NXT This Week

Below is a video preview of Drew McIntyre and Bobby Roode going face-to-face before their WWE NXT Takeover Brooklyn Title match:

Brock Lesnar Destroys The Miztourage

As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Brock Lesnar took out The Miztourage during the opening MizTV segment on Raw tonight: