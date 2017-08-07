Shark Cage Match and Another Singles Match Announced for WWE SummerSlam, Updated PPV Card

As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Kurt Angle announced Big Show vs Big Cass will take place at WWE SummerSlam, and Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Also confirmed for WWE SummerSlam is Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt. Below is the updated card for WWE SummerSlam, taking place on August 20th at Barclays Center in New York City:

Fatal 4 Way Match for the WWE Universal Title:

-Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match:

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal (c)

Smackdown Women’s Title Match:

-Natalya vs. Naomi (c)

Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Bayley’s replacement TBA (Sasha Banks or Nia Jax) vs. Alexa Bliss (c)

WWE United States Title Match:

-Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (c) with special guest referee Shane McMahon

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:

-Akira Tozawa vs. Neville (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match:

-The Usos vs. The New Day (c’s)

-Big Cass vs. Big Show with Enzo Amore suspended above the ring in a shark cage

-Rusev vs. Randy Orton

-Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt