Shark Cage Match and Another Singles Match Announced for WWE SummerSlam, Updated PPV Card

As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Kurt Angle announced Big Show vs Big Cass will take place at WWE SummerSlam, and Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
Also confirmed for WWE SummerSlam is Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt. Below is the updated card for WWE SummerSlam, taking place on August 20th at Barclays Center in New York City:
Fatal 4 Way Match for the WWE Universal Title:
WWE Title Match:
Smackdown Women’s Title Match:
Raw Women’s Title Match:
WWE United States Title Match:
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match:
-Big Cass vs. Big Show with Enzo Amore suspended above the ring in a shark cage
-Rusev vs. Randy Orton
-Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
big cassBig ShowBraun Strowmanbray wyattBrock LesnarFinn Balorjinder mahalRoman Reignssamoa joeShinsuke NakamuraWWEWWE SummerSlamHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?