SummerSlam Kickoff Show Panel Revealed

It has been announced that this year’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show panel will feature Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg, David Otunga, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. The Kickoff show begins at 5pm EST with SummerSlam beginning at 7pm EST.

First Trailer for Total Bellas Return

Below is the first trailer for the second season of Total Bellas, premiering September 6th on E!

Promo For Naomi vs Carmella

Below is a promo video for Naomi vs Carmella taking place tomorrow night on WWE Smackdown Live: