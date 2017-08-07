Randy Orton Match Announced for WWE Smackdown

In addition to Naomi vs Carmella in a non-title match, Randy Orton vs Jinder Mahal in a non-title match will take place on WWE Smackdown Live tomorrow night.

Raw Lands a New Sponsor

WWE has landed another blue-chip sponsor as Mercury Insurance sponsored Dean Ambrose vs Cesaro on WWE Raw tonight.

Goldust Making SummerSlam Reveal

Goldust is teasing some sort of superstar reveal at WWE SummerSlam, as seen in the video below from tonight’s Raw. Goldust says at SummerSlam he will reveal his “masterpiece”, and it could be the next “hero, villain or beautiful starlet”: