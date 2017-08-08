Sasha Banks Is Out For Retribution Next Monday Night (Video), Emma Vents Following RAW Loss, Which Superstar Is A Bigger Threat To Alexa?

Sasha Banks Is Out For Retribution Next Monday Night
WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video on-line featuring Sasha Banks talking about her #1 Contender’s Match next week on RAW against Nia Jax:
Emma Vents Following RAW Loss
Emma has posted the following to Twitter following her #1 Contender’s Qualifying Match loss last night on RAW:
Which Superstar Is A Bigger Threat To Alexa Bliss?
WWE.com has a poll up asking fans, “Which Superstar do you think would pose a greater threat to Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam?”
Here are the current results:
