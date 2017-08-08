The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE is working especially hard to keep the finish of the RAW SummerSlam Fatal 4-Way match under wraps.

They note that no one on the writing team, the production team or the participants will be given the finish until the last minute… except Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar’s contract reportedly gives him access to match finishes well in advance.

It will be interesting tracking the international betting odds the last day or two before the match.

The Observer went on to say that regardless of the outcome Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are with WWE at least until April 2018 for WrestleMania.