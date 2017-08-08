Dana Brooke Crashes Titus Worldwide Press Conference (Video), Zack Ryder Trains w/ Santino Marella, Sable Celebrates Milestone Birthday Today

Dana Brooke Crashes Titus Worldwide Press Conference

WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video on-line featuring Dana Brooke crashing Titus O’Neil’s post-RAW Titus Worldwide press conference:

Zack Ryder Trains w/ Santino Marella

While in Toronto Zack Ryder stopped by Santino Marella’s Battle Arts Academy to train. He has posted the following photo to Twitter featuring himself and Marella:

Sable Celebrates Milestone Birthday Today

Today is the 50th birthday of former WWE Women’s Champion and the wife of current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Sable. Happy Birthday!

