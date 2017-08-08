WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!
The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!
Related: Full August WZ-IRW Network Schedule: WZ Daily, RAW Rebellion, Smackdown Rebellion & Breakdowns
Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features 1Wrestling.com’s Big Ray as his co-host.
The pro wrestling news topics from over the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Ray discuss include:
You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?