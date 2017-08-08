WZ Daily 8.8.17: Bayley & Dawson’s Injuries, Enzo’s Backstage Heat, WWE’s RAW SummerSlam Main Event Plans, Jim Ross’ WWE Deal, More

Nick Hausman

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Related: Full August WZ-IRW Network Schedule: WZ Daily, RAW Rebellion, Smackdown Rebellion & Breakdowns

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features 1Wrestling.com’s Big Ray as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from over the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Ray discuss include:

You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below:

 

Bayleybig raydana brookeenzojim rossNick Hausmanscott dawsonTitus O'NeilWrestleZone Radiowz daily
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"