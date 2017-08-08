Paul Heyman Reacts to WWE Editing a Recent Promo

Paul Heyman responded to Max Landis, who pointed out that WWE recently edited out Heyman saying “as a Jew” in a recent WWE TV promo:

One of the weird moments in WWE recently was them editing out “as a jew” in @HeymanHustle‘s speech to Samoa Joe when they posted on youtube. — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 8, 2017

. @Uptomyknees Some people have a hard time dealing w/ my superior intellect, esp when they realize it comes from having a yiddishe keppala! https://t.co/4RQU7gCb4M — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 8, 2017

Alex Riley in Two New Movies

Former WWE star Alex Riley noted on Twitter that he is currently filming a role for a new movie for Forrest Films. Riley also has a role in the new movie “Glass Jaw”, which is a boxing drama:

John Cena Shows Off His Ferrari

Below is the latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series during which Cena shows off his 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider: