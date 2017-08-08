Paul Heyman Reacts to WWE Editing a Recent Promo, John Cena Shows Off His Ferrari (Video), Alex Riley in Two New Movies (Photo

paul heyman

Paul Heyman Reacts to WWE Editing a Recent Promo

Paul Heyman responded to Max Landis, who pointed out that WWE recently edited out Heyman saying “as a Jew” in a recent WWE TV promo:

Alex Riley in Two New Movies

Former WWE star Alex Riley noted on Twitter that he is currently filming a role for a new movie for Forrest Films. Riley also has a role in the new movie “Glass Jaw”, which is a boxing drama:

John Cena Shows Off His Ferrari

Below is the latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series during which Cena shows off his 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider:

