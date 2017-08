Current GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna took to Twitter to call out Charlotte Flair, as Sienna feels Flair is copying her in-ring look and mannerisms. Sienna Tweeted the following, and while Charlotte has yet to respond, she did post another #teatime photo this morning: I ignored the feathers & the makeup, but the pinky? Really? If you need anything else from me, let me know. @MsCharlotteWWE #PinkiesUp pic.twitter.com/xfLjkMcy3O — Sienna the Savage (@Sienna) August 8, 2017 Good morning #SDLive #TeaTime pic.twitter.com/ZQfqmIsWwr — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 8, 2017