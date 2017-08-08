Note on James Ellsworth & Carmella For Tonight Carmella vs Naomi in a non-title match will be taking place on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, and it will be interesting to see if James Ellsworth plays a part in the match as his 30 day story line suspension ended on August 4th. Matt Hardy Comments on Scott Dawson’s Injury As noted, WWE decided against bringing The Hardys in for Raw last night as they were scheduled to face The Revival at WWE SummerSlam, but with Scott Dawson suffering an injury which will keep him off the PPV, plans for The Hardys are now currently in the air. Matt Hardy commented on Dawson’s injury with the following Tweet: The Hardys’ AWAKENING has already unleashed a wave of DELETIONS & began BREAKING down the opposition.. #StayWOKE#WokenHARDYS https://t.co/D5KhrhSuqF — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 7, 2017 News for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live Tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature Rich Swann vs. TJP in the main event, and WWE has released the following hyping the ongoing Jack Gallagher and Brian Kenrick feud: Did The Brian Kendrick get more than he bargained for with Gentleman Jack Gallagher? After weeks of launching physical and verbal attacks at Gentleman Jack Gallagher, The Brian Kendrick felt the full weight of the British Superstar’s rage last week on WWE 205 Live. There is an argument to be made that Kendrick’s motivation was to unleash the more aggressive side of Gallagher, but even he wasn’t expecting the type of punishment dished out inside the squared circle. One week removed from transforming an image of Gallagher into a clown, The Man with a Plan found out exactly how serious his nemesis can be. Beneath the unique in-ring style, three-piece suit and umbrella, Gentleman Jack Gallagher is a fighter. Thinking Gallagher was just an empty act, Kendrick was prepared to prove his opponent’s unworthiness. Instead, Gentleman Jack decimated Kendrick and was disqualified after ignoring the official’s orders. However, Gallagher didn’t relent in his attack, taking Kendrick to the outside where the former Cruiserweight Champion made his escape through the crowd. Now that Kendrick has unleashed a new side of Gentleman Jack, has he made a mistake, or is this all part of the plan?