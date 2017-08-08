Note on James Ellsworth & Carmella For Tonight
Carmella vs Naomi in a non-title match will be taking place on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, and it will be interesting to see if James Ellsworth plays a part in the match as his 30 day story line suspension ended on August 4th.
Matt Hardy Comments on Scott Dawson’s Injury
As noted, WWE decided against bringing The Hardys in for Raw last night as they were scheduled to face The Revival at WWE SummerSlam, but with Scott Dawson suffering an injury which will keep him off the PPV, plans for The Hardys are now currently in the air.
Matt Hardy commented on Dawson’s injury with the following Tweet:
News for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live
Tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature Rich Swann vs. TJP in the main event, and WWE has released the following hyping the ongoing Jack Gallagher and Brian Kenrick feud:
