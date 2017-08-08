“Sit-in” Demonstration to Open GFW Impact This Week, Title Match and More Taking Place (Video), GFW Media Call Guests Revealed

GFW Impact Matches The following matches have been taped for this week’s GFW Impact on POP: -The Veterans of War vs. Unified GFW World Tag Team Champions Santana & Ortiz of The LAX

-Super X Cup tournament semi-final match featuring ACH vs Taiji Ishimori to determine who faces Dezmond Xavier at Destination X GFW Media Call Guests Revealed Wednesday’s weekly GFW media conference call will take place at 1pm EST and will feature X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki and Trevor Lee, who currently has possession of Dutt’s belt. WZ will be on the call and will be providing updates along with full call audio on the WZ Daily, so be sure to tune in tomorrow. “Sit-in” Demonstration to Open GFW Impact This Week Knockouts Champion Sienna is planning a “sit-in” demonstration on GFW Impact this week, as she is demanding Destination X answers from Karen Jarrett. GFW issued the following: The Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna wants answers. She wants these answers from Karen Jarrett and Sienna plans on shutting down IMPACT until she gets these answers. Sienna has told IMPACTWrestling.Com that she will start the show in the ring and will demand that Karen Jarrett join her and tell her exactly who she will be facing at Destination X. Will Karen Jarrett answer to Sienna? We know these two have not seen eye to eye since they first met, but now Sienna is demanding answers from management and that usually doesn’t go very well, neither does calling out Karen Jarrett. With Destination X less than 2 weeks away, Sienna might be feeling the pressure of the high stakes night that Destination X promises to be on August 17th LIVE on Pop in the United States and on Fight Network in Canada. What will happen on Thursday night? https://t.co/UMn0r2adwW reported earlier today @Sienna‘s plan to #HiJack #IMPACT and demand answers. pic.twitter.com/tYAlc54qYJ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 7, 2017