“Sit-in” Demonstration to Open GFW Impact This Week, Title Match and More Taking Place (Video), GFW Media Call Guests Revealed

GFW Impact Matches
The following matches have been taped for this week’s GFW Impact on POP:
-The Veterans of War vs. Unified GFW World Tag Team Champions Santana & Ortiz of The LAX
GFW Media Call Guests Revealed
Wednesday’s weekly GFW media conference call will take place at 1pm EST and will feature X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki and Trevor Lee, who currently has possession of Dutt’s belt. WZ will be on the call and will be providing updates along with full call audio on the WZ Daily, so be sure to tune in tomorrow.
“Sit-in” Demonstration to Open GFW Impact This Week
Knockouts Champion Sienna is planning a “sit-in” demonstration on GFW Impact this week, as she is demanding Destination X answers from Karen Jarrett. GFW issued the following:
