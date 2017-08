This fourth and final video of the episode of Chair Shot Reality is all about Shane McMahon as a special referee at SummerSlam. The conversation also talks about the potential with him and Kevin Owens in a feud. Here’s an excerpt: Justin LaBar: Kevin Owens can really be a good heel when he wants. I’ve always been fascinated with the dynamic of how he’s this heel but open about how great of a family man he is and willing to do anything, stab his friends in the back, because he wants to succeed and provide for his family. They could open a lot of creative avenues for Owens calling out Shane’s family, his wife, maybe mentioning the kids. A lot of those moments that people go “did he just say that?” Owens is that kind of character where you believe he would do that. For more on this topic, watch the video below: