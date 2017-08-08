John Cena’s WWE SummerSlam Opponent Revealed

Following last week’s WWE Smackdown Live last week, John Cena and Baron Corbin brawled off-air, leading to speculation that Cena vs Corbin will take place at WWE SummerSlam. PWInsider.com has since confirmed Cena vs The Lone Wolf will indeed take place at WWE SummerSlam.

WWE Returning to Toronto

WWE announced on Raw last night that the company will return to Toronto on Saturday, December 30th for a live event. The Ticketmaster pre-sale begins later tonight with the pre-sale code WWETORONTO.

WWE Tough Enough Winner Returns to Training

As seen in the Tweet below, former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee, who was released by WWE back in October of 2016, is back to pro wrestling training after having a baby back in May of this year. Team Vision Dojo posted the following, and Lee will soon be making her I Believe In Wrestling debut: