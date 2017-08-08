Raw Social Media Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #2 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 94,000 interactions with 21,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 86,000 Twitter interactions with 20,000 unique authors.

Raw also had 142,000 Facebook interactions with 100,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 192,000 interactions with 137,000 unique authors on Facebook.

Nia Jax and The Good Brothers Backstage Video

Nia Jax Tweeted the following video of her and The Good Brothers chasing Mike Rome off screen after Rome was caught mocking them:

Ric Flair on Charlotte Possibly Facing Ronda Rousey in WWE

Below is a new video featuring Noelle Foley speaking with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair at the recent San Diego Comic Con. During the interview, Flair talks the possibility of Charlotte Flair facing Ronda Rousey, and Ric say he thinks Charlotte could give Rousey “all she wants” if she had 6 months to prepare, because of her size and strength over Rousey: