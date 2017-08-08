MLB Star Ringside at Raw
Toronto Blue Jays star Marco Estrada was shown seated at ringside for WWE Raw last night.
Finn Balor Apologizes for Fidget Spinner
Finn Balor has apologized to a fan on Twitter who did not take too kindly to the new Balor fidget spinner:
Watch Cena vs Edge WWE Title Match
WWE has released the following video of John Cena vs Edge for the WWE Championship at Unforgiven 2006:
WWE Raw Top 10
Below is this week’s WWE Raw top 10 video:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?