MLB Star Ringside at Raw

Toronto Blue Jays star Marco Estrada was shown seated at ringside for WWE Raw last night.

Finn Balor Apologizes for Fidget Spinner

Finn Balor has apologized to a fan on Twitter who did not take too kindly to the new Balor fidget spinner:

Apologize for this – https://t.co/rFnKz2tT2p — John Bain (@Totalbiscuit) August 8, 2017

John… i was not aware, sorry. My apologies https://t.co/uwlPDkP0m8 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 8, 2017

Watch Cena vs Edge WWE Title Match

WWE has released the following video of John Cena vs Edge for the WWE Championship at Unforgiven 2006:

WWE Raw Top 10

Below is this week’s WWE Raw top 10 video: