Backstage Update on Plans for Another WWE Superstar Shakeup As noted, there has been talk in WWE of holding another Superstar Shake Up in the fall, similar to how it was done after WrestleMania 33. PWInsider.com is reporting there has been discussion of replacing the annual WWE Draft with two Superstar Shakeups per year. Matt Hardy On WWE Return, Responds to Music Legend’s Shot at Wrestling As noted, WWE kept The Hardys off Raw this week as the brothers’ SummerSlam plans are now in limbo after Scott Dawson went down with injury. Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that The Hardys will be back on the road with WWE beginning this weekend: Hardys @WWE dates 8/11 Bangor ME

8/12 Augusta ME

8/13 Worcester MA

8/14 Boston MA

8/20-21 Brooklyn

8/26 Chicago @WizardWorld

8/27 Tupelo MS — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 8, 2017 Music legend David Crosby took a shot at WWE with the following Tweet, and it drew a response from Hardy: WWF to those of us who can read and write is

Words With Friends

Not wrestling — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) August 8, 2017 This tweet is 20+ years outdated, incorrect & OBSOLETE. The WWF is not pro wrestling org, it’s a conservation org. I suggest you…. pic.twitter.com/Ibv4zeRc9s — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 8, 2017