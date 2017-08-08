Backstage Update on Plans for Another WWE Superstar Shakeup
As noted, there has been talk in WWE of holding another Superstar Shake Up in the fall, similar to how it was done after WrestleMania 33. PWInsider.com is reporting there has been discussion of replacing the annual WWE Draft with two Superstar Shakeups per year.
Matt Hardy On WWE Return, Responds to Music Legend’s Shot at Wrestling
As noted, WWE kept The Hardys off Raw this week as the brothers’ SummerSlam plans are now in limbo after Scott Dawson went down with injury. Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that The Hardys will be back on the road with WWE beginning this weekend:
Music legend David Crosby took a shot at WWE with the following Tweet, and it drew a response from Hardy:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?