EVOLVE On WrestleMania 34 Weekend Plans, Mae Young Classic Competitor On Surviving in the Tournament, DDP on New Food Show (Videos)

Mae Young Classic Competitor On Surviving in the Tournament WWE has released the video above, featuring Sarah Logan talking making it to The Mae Young Classic, and how her grandmother was influential in getting her into pro wrestling. DDP on New Food Show DDP recently appeared on Fuse TV's Fluffy's Food Adventures, which features Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and other comedians traveling the country while balancing big meals with workouts: EVOLVE On WrestleMania 34 Weekend Plans WWN Live has issued the following: August 8th: Tickets are still on sale for EVOLVE 90 this Friday in Joppa, MD, EVOLVE 91 this Saturday in Queens, NY and PROGRESS this Saturday in Queens. EVOLVE 91 and PROGRESS are in the same building, but both events are a separate ticket. August 8th: There are only a few open spots left in the two Seminar/Tryouts this Friday in Joppa, MD. There is a Seminar/Tryout for wrestlers, referees and managers. This is open to anyone who has completed a training course. In addition, there is a WWN Creative Seminar. This is for anyone who wants to learn about the creative side of pro wrestling. August 8th: We have a special promotion for this Friday in Joppa, MD. You can bring a kid 12 and under for FREE with a paid adult ticket. August 8th: We will have a major announcement for the 2018 WWNLive Experience this Saturday. It will take place on Wrestlemania weekend in New Orleans. There will be live events from April 5th-7th. We will reveal the location and hotel information now. The 2018 WWNLive Experience will be at: Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center

4545 Williams Blvd.

Kenner, LA 70065 This is a first class facility with all the amenities. In addition, we are able to offer a great deal on hotel rooms. You can get a discounted rate at the Hilton Garden Inn New Orleans Airport. This hotel is connected to the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center so you don’t have to travel! You can make reservations now by calling 504-712-0504. The group name is WWN Live Fan Block and the group code is WWN. The deadline to get the discounted rate is March 5th. Thank you for all your past support of the WWNLive Experience. We look forward to making 2018 even bigger and better! Wait until you see what we have planned! August 8th: Jason Kincaid vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly has been added to this Friday’s EVOLVE 90 in Joppa, MD. August 8th: EVOLVE officials are finalizing their plans for EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Anthony Henry & James Drake this weekend. We will have news in the next WWN Alerts. August 8th: We always appreciate you taking a few minutes out of your day to read the WWN Alerts. Thank you for your time. Please make sure to watch the new Keith Lee Mini-Doc. We’ll close by looking at this weekend’s cards: EVOLVE 90 – August 11th – Joppa, MD – 8pm EDT – Tickets – Watch On FloSlam.tv Main Event #1 – PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match WALTER defends vs. Fred Yehi Main Event #2 – Lio Rush Final Hour Weekend Special Challenge Match – Non-Title WWN Champion Matt Riddle vs. Lio Rush Grudge Match Keith Lee vs. Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway Special Attraction Tag Team Match Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. ACH & Ethan Page Special Attraction Match Jason Kincaid vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Anthony Henry & James Drake Will Defend The Titles!!! Plus more to be announced with Tracy Williams, Darby Allin and others!!! EVOLVE 91 – August 12th – Queens, NY – 4pm EDT – Tickets – Watch On FloSlam.tv WWN Championship Match – Fatal Four Way Matt Riddle defends vs. Keith Lee vs. Tracy Williams vs. PROGRESS Atlas Champion WALTER 2017 WWNLive Experience Rematch Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Travis Banks & TK Cooper with Dahlia Black Special Attraction Match Mark Haskins vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly Grudge Match Timothy Thatcher with Stokey Hathaway vs. Darby Allin The Opening Match Ethan Page vs. ACH Plus more with EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Anthony Henry & James Drake, Fred Yehi, Jason Kincaid and others!!!