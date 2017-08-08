How Was Viewership for This Week WWE Raw Featuring a Last Man Standing Match?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, featuring a Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, averaged 3.240 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 3.163 million viewership average. It was also announced ahead of time, albeit only a few hours before Raw, that Bayley would be appearing on the show to comment on her injury and being pulled from WWE SummerSlam.

Below is the hourly breakdown for this week’s WWE Raw:

-The first hour drew 3.263 million viewers

-The second hour drew 3.314 million viewers

-The final hour drew 3.144 million viewers

This week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #1 in viewership for the night on cable and #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.