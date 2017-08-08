HBO Renews ‘Ballers’, The Rock Comments, What You Need Know Heading into Smackdown Tonight, Bella Twins Launch Birdiebee (Videos)

HBO Renews ‘Ballers’, The Rock Comments HBO announced today that the series “Ballers”, currently in its third season, has been renewed for a fourth season: “We’re thrilled that the summer lineup of Ballers and Insecure connected with our viewers out of the gate,” said HBO Programming Executive Vice President Amy Gravitt, also commenting on Insecure being renewed for their third season. “We’re so proud to work with Dwayne, Issa and all of the amazing talent in both shows.” The Rock commented with the following Tweets: Thank you fans for bringing our culture & luv to help us set HBO ratings records. What a learning curve it’s been. Grateful. @BallersHBO https://t.co/yiGx5Bwjxp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 8, 2017 Thank U to our @SevenBucksProd partners @HBO for picking up season 4 of @BallersHBO. Most importantly, thank U fans for rockin’ with us — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 8, 2017 What You Need Know Heading into Smackdown Tonight From Shane McMahon laying down the law before SummerSlam to a rivalry renewed, here is what you need to know heading into the Aug. 8, 2017, episode of SmackDown LIVE: Bella Twins Launch Birdiebee As seen below, The Bella Twins revealed their new Birdiebee clothing line at the Curvexpo in New York City on Monday, and the following video features The Bellas showing off the new line: