HBO Renews ‘Ballers’, The Rock Comments, What You Need Know Heading into Smackdown Tonight, Bella Twins Launch Birdiebee (Videos)

HBO Renews ‘Ballers’, The Rock Comments
HBO announced today that the series “Ballers”, currently in its third season, has been renewed for a fourth season:
The Rock commented with the following Tweets:
What You Need Know Heading into Smackdown Tonight
From Shane McMahon laying down the law before SummerSlam to a rivalry renewed, here is what you need to know heading into the Aug. 8, 2017, episode of SmackDown LIVE:
Bella Twins Launch Birdiebee
As seen below, The Bella Twins revealed their new Birdiebee clothing line at the Curvexpo in New York City on Monday, and the following video features The Bellas showing off the new line:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?