Who Has The Most Viewed WWE Profile on ESPN?, Sheamus Compares Michael Cole to Cable (Photo), Sheamus–Shield Statistic (Video)

Who Has The Most Viewed WWE Profile on ESPN?

Despite his polarizing character, Roman Reigns is not losing steam in the buzzworthy department. According to Andrew Feldman of WWE on ESPN, Roman Reigns has been the most viewed profile since WWE became a feature on the site nearly a year ago. Number 2 and 3 are Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks, respectively.

Sheamus Compares Michael Cole to Cable

WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus went to Twitter to do a comparison of Michael Cole with Cable of Deadpool 2. Sheamus stated, “Secret’s out. Michael Cole is Cable… he’s ripped too.”

Sheamus–Shield Statistic

Tension continued to brew after the pair of singles matches on Raw pitting Seth Rollins against Sheamus and Dean Ambrose against Cesaro. While Ambrose was able to defeat Cesaro, Sheamus pinned Seth Rollins. This earned Sheamus the statistic of pinning every member of The Shield in singles matches.

Sheamus pinned Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2015 to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and pinned Ambrose on an episode of SmackDown to retain the U.S. Championship in May of 2014.

