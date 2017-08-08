AJ Styles On Who He Would Like to Face at WrestleMania 34, Talks Nakamura Competing for WWE Championship

Screen Geek held a Q&A session with AJ Styles at the Wizard World Comic-Con this past weekend. As reported by WZ, Styles heavily emphasized that he wanted to face Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 33 with a long build on the E&C Pod of Awesomeness podcast. Styles also named a few other WWE Superstars to face again: “There’s a couple guys that I’m looking forward to getting into the ring with whether it’s Shinsuke or Finn or Seth. You know, guys like that – or even going back to Roman. I love wrestling those guys.” However, Styles once again made it clear on the one person he wants to face at WrestleMania: “I’m picking Shinsuke. Sorry, that’s nothing on Finn Balor. The reason why I say this is because at Wrestlemania, it’s not going to happen with Finn Balor and I. Why? Because he’s on Raw. Shinsuke’s my best chance getting into that Main Event picture at Wrestlemania. That’s why he wins the championship. I hope he wins it so I can get in there and wrestle him at Wrestlemania. Styles comments on Nakamura competing for the WWE Championship: I think it’s great that Shinsuke is getting an opportunity to be – I don’t know if it’s going to be main event – but I think it’s cool that it’s going to be one of them. This guy has paid his dues. He’s been in Japan for a long time and he’s so charismatic in everything he does. I’m looking forward to the match just like everyone else.”