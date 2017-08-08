DJ Z’s Serious Injury & Road To Recovery Featured In New Documentary (Video), Details On Lio Rush’s Final Indy Match This Weekend

Final Hour
MCW Pro Wrestling issued the following details for their Final Hour live event this Saturday in Joppa, Maryland, which will feature Lio Rush’s final independent match:
The Beat Goes On
The following video is a new documentary featuring Impact Wrestling star DJ Z and his road to recovery after suffering a career threatening injury at The Crash Lucha Libre live event this spring.
DJ Z has since returned to the ring, and was recently given 100% medical clearance to compete:
