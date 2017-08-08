DJ Z’s Serious Injury & Road To Recovery Featured In New Documentary (Video), Details On Lio Rush’s Final Indy Match This Weekend

Final Hour MCW Pro Wrestling issued the following details for their Final Hour live event this Saturday in Joppa, Maryland, which will feature Lio Rush’s final independent match: MCW Pro Wrestling SATURDAY for Lio Rush’s #FinalHour MCW Pro Wrestling returns for Lio Rush’s #FinalHour on Saturday, August 12 at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD. Doors open at 6 pm, bell time 7:30 pm! – Lio Rush has selected his opponent for his final MCW Pro Wrestling appearance and will face his trainer, Bruiser! After Joey Matthews’ actions at Shamrock Cup, MCW Pro Wrestling owner Dan McDevitt stated, “We are adding Saturday, August 12 to the schedule…#FinalHour Lio Rush’s last Match. He will have his last independent wrestling match in the same building he was trained to be a pro wrestler. It will also be fan appreciation night- $10 General Admission tickets.” – Drolix teams with Chuck Lennox to find payback against The Winner Circle’s Jeremiah and Rayo for causing him to miss months of action with a knee injury! – The Ecktourage IMPLODES as former tag champions collide when Eric Chapel with Kevin Eck takes on Dirty Money! – Brandon Scott vs. Joe Keys! – Greg Excellent vs. Robert Locke! – Napalm vs. Fenix Fury! – The contract signing of Ken Dixon and Ryan McBride III set for Tribute to the Legends on September 30! Tickets available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and day of, at the door. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/ 466758723703000! Catch a preview on “The MCW Xperience” at youtube.com/watch?v= 9SO4wUN3WDc! The Beat Goes On The following video is a new documentary featuring Impact Wrestling star DJ Z and his road to recovery after suffering a career threatening injury at The Crash Lucha Libre live event this spring. DJ Z has since returned to the ring, and was recently given 100% medical clearance to compete: