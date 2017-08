WWE issued the following release, announcing details of their new agreement with Canal 1 to broadcast RAW and Smackdown in Colombia starting next weekend:

WWE® AND CANAL 1 ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO TELEVISE RAW® AND SMACKDOWN® IN COLOMBIA

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA and STAMFORD, Conn., August 8, 2017 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Canal 1 today announced a new agreement to broadcast WWE’s flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® in Colombia on Canal 1 beginning Saturday, August 19.

Every Saturday at 3 p.m., Canal 1 will televise a one-hour edition of Raw followed by a one-hour edition of SmackDown at 4 p.m., both with Spanish commentary. In addition, beginning August 20, WWE Experience®,which airs weekly highlights of current WWE storylines, will broadcast on Sundays at 3 p.m.

“We’re pleased to have Canal 1 join us as our first national over-the-air broadcast partner in Colombia,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This partnership allows us to expand our reach in Colombia and deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country.”

“Keeping our promise to deliver a channel that is relevant and different from what Colombians are accustomed to seeing, it is a pleasure to partner with one of the biggest brands in entertainment, WWE,” said Felipe Boshell, President, Canal 1. “WWE is very popular in Colombia, and we are proud to be the first national over-the-air television channel to bring the best of WWE to our viewers.”

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/

About Canal 1

The new Canal 1 was created to offer a new television experience based on the values of inclusion, closeness, diversity and independence that reflects the tastes and interests of all Colombians.

More than 30 talent and renowned executives in Colombia have joined this new independent television project inviting everyone to change to 1.

Plural Communications is made up of four partners with a great experience in the sector: RTI, the dean of television in Colombia; CM& and NTC, the most prestigious news producers in the country; and the U.S. media group entertainment expert Hemisphere Media Group.

Plural Comunications is the only Canal 1 concessionaire that operates on RTVC’s public network, which reaches more places than any other channel and with the best quality.