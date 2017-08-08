Mr 450 Speaks Out Against Domestic Violence Claims, Accuses Shannon Moore Of Cheating With His Girlfriend & Beating Ex-Wife; Moore Responds

Mr 450 posted the following response on Facebook to claims made against him by 205 Live star Mustafa Ali and ex-girlfriend and pro wrestler Lindsay Snow.
Ali went after 450 (aka MechaWolf, real name John Yurnet) about stealing a move from him and talked about 450’s character, including bringing up past domestic violence claims made against Yurnet over Wrestlemania weekend in Orlando. Yurnet was accused of attempting to strangle Snow in a hotel incident in April, and the incident was under investigation by Orlando police.
Following 450’s post, Moore posted the following remarks on his Twitter account:
