John Cena’s WWE Summerslam Match Confirmed On Smackdown (Photos / Video)

Daniel Bryan confirmed John Cena will face Baron Corbin at WWE Summerslam after the two got into a verbal battle on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live.

Cena started the show by talking about how tough of an opponent Shinsuke Nakamura was last week, and put him over as a great star. Cena says he lost clean and that doesn’t happen much to him, but Nakamura was the better man and he is on his way to be a champion.

Corbin then came out and said no one cares about Cena, and Cena needs to respect him as Mr. Money In The Bank, not Nakamura. Cena says he will call it like it is, and says Corbin is a skinny-fat loudmouth dumpster fire, just like the sign in the crowd says, and if Corbin wants to fight they will. Corbin feigns going to the ring but stops and says his contract allows him to do what he wants and Cena doesn’t have anything he needs. Corbin tells Cena to stick it, but Daniel Bryan comes out and says Corbin isn’t ready tonight, but books the match for Summerslam instead.

Cena had been rumored to be facing Corbin at Summerslam after Corbin attacked him (and Shinsuke Nakamura) during an off air / WWE Network exclusive segment after last week’s main event.

