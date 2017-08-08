Luke Harper In Six Man Tag Action, Fight Network’s Match Of The Month, Favorite Books On Impact Wrestling’s ‘Question Mark’ (Videos)

WWE

The dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live TV tapings saw Luke Harper team up with The Hype Bros to defeat Aiden English and The Ascension.

Match Of The Month

The following video is the latest Fight Network ‘Match of the Month’ featuring a full length match at Sacrifice 2005 between the team of Jeff Jarrett and Rhino against Raven and Sabu:

At Sacrifice 2005, four legends clashed in a tag team main event with major championship implications! If Jarrett and Rhino won, Jeff Jarrett would receive a future World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Raven, but if Raven and Sabu prevailed, Jarrett wouldn’t get one for an entire year! Which team would come out on top in his bloody Sacrifice main event?

The Question Mark

The following video is the latest episode of Global Force Wrestling’s digital exclusive series ‘The Question Mark’, featuring the Impact Wrestling roster revealing their favorite books and writers: