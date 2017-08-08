Luke Harper In Six Man Tag Action, Fight Network’s Match Of The Month, Favorite Books On Impact Wrestling’s ‘Question Mark’ (Videos)

WWE
The dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live TV tapings saw Luke Harper team up with The Hype Bros to defeat Aiden English and The Ascension.
Match Of The Month
The following video is the latest Fight Network ‘Match of the Month’ featuring a full length match at Sacrifice 2005 between the team of Jeff Jarrett and Rhino against Raven and Sabu:
The Question Mark
The following video is the latest episode of Global Force Wrestling’s digital exclusive series ‘The Question Mark’, featuring the Impact Wrestling roster revealing their favorite books and writers:
fight networkglobal force wrestlingimpact wrestlingJeff JarrettLuke HarperravenRhinosabuthe question markWWEwwe smackdown liveHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?